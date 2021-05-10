KLST Evening Forecast: Monday May 10th

Much cooler this afternoon with highs only getting into the 60s for parts of the northern Concho Valley. The front has stalled out over the area, leaving the southern counting to warm up into the 80s. Those increase temperatures will allow for the possibility of some thunderstorms developing through the evening hours. Some storms could be severe, with large hail be the greatest concern. Mason county saw some large hail last night, and a very similar setup will possible for tonight as well.

Tuesday, the rain chances become more widespread in nature but will decrease in the severity. Scattered showers and storms will bring some beneficial rain to the region. The widespread rain setup will continue into Wednesday as well, further reducing the severity with more showers than storms.

Thursday, rain chances will begin to diminish with lingering cloud coverage and temperatures slowly climbing back into the 80s.

This weekend, as dry-line setup could produce isolated thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle down into the Concho Valley. Storms will likely begin to fire up in the afternoon hours during max heating.