KLST Evening Forecast: Monday May 10th

Much cooler this afternoon with highs only getting into the 60s for parts of the northern Concho Valley. The front has stalled out over the area, leaving the southern counting to warm up into the 80s. Those increase temperatures will allow for the possibility of some thunderstorms developing through the evening hours. Some storms could be severe, with large hail be the greatest concern. Mason county saw some large hail last night, and a very similar setup will possible for tonight as well.

Tuesday, the rain chances become more widespread in nature but will decrease in the severity. Scattered showers and storms will bring some beneficial rain to the region. The widespread rain setup will continue into Wednesday as well, further reducing the severity with more showers than storms.

Thursday, rain chances will begin to diminish with lingering cloud coverage and temperatures slowly climbing back into the 80s.

This weekend, as dry-line setup could produce isolated thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle down into the Concho Valley. Storms will likely begin to fire up in the afternoon hours during max heating.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 55°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Showers
Showers 64% 62° 54°

Thursday

73° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 73° 57°

Friday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 63°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 82° 66°

Sunday

85° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
58°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
59°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
60°

60°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
60°

59°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

61°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
61°

63°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
63°

65°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
65°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

68°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

65°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
65°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
63°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
61°
Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Overcast. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Overcast. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Overcast. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
