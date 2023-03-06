We did start our Monday off with some cloudy conditions, though going into our afternoon we’ve really cleared out, now seeing some mostly clear conditions. Another warm afternoon for the Concho Valley with temps reaching the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds out of the south southwest around 10 mph. A very nice day to have gotten outdoors. As we go into our evening temps will only drop to the upper 50s as we continue our above average temps. Winds overnight will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph, and skies will gain cloud coverage.

We’ll start our early morning hours with some possible patchy fog, more concentrated for our southern counties, clearing this fog throughout our morning, though remaining cloudy all day. Temps back to the low 80s, for a slight cool down in our afternoon highs, and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Passing sunset and heading into our nighttime hours temps drop to the upper 50s once again for our lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph, and skies remain cloudy.

A look ahead to our Wednesday we see another small dip in our afternoon temps with highs only reaching the low 70s for most of us, though very possible for some southern cities to reach the 80s once again, depending on where this next cold front stalls out. Mostly cloudy skies continue as well through the day and wind is gonna be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Going into the night, our temps drop to the upper 50s. Skies remain mostly clouds, and we have a shot at seeing some isolated storms through the Concho Valley mainly before we pass midnight. Overnight winds out of the southeast at 10 mph.