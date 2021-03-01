KLST Evening Forecast: Monday March 1st

Cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Clouds will begin to dissipate throughout the night with temperatures falling to near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and persist throughout the majority of the week ahead. Highs will get into the 70s with lows in the 40s. Temperatures will be average for this time of year as we start meteorological spring.

Saturday will another push of some colder air into the area with temperature only dropping into the 60s for the weekend with an increase in cloud coverage.

