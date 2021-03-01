KLST Evening Forecast: Monday March 1st

Cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Clouds will begin to dissipate throughout the night with temperatures falling to near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and persist throughout the majority of the week ahead. Highs will get into the 70s with lows in the 40s. Temperatures will be average for this time of year as we start meteorological spring.

Saturday will another push of some colder air into the area with temperature only dropping into the 60s for the weekend with an increase in cloud coverage.

KLST is having a promotion in partnership with Midland Weather Radio and Academy Sports. In an effort to help the Concho Valley be a bigger part of the Weather-Ready Nation, Midland Weather Radios will be available at Academy Sports. NOAA Weather Radios help to ensure you receive the latest watches and warnings for your specific location. Viewers that use the promo code “KLST” at checkout will get free shipping on online orders.

Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

46°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 52° 31°

Tuesday

61° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 61° 35°

Wednesday

74° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 74° 45°

Thursday

77° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 77° 50°

Friday

70° / 44°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 70° 44°

Saturday

65° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 65° 42°

Sunday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

41°

11 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

12 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
1%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

6 AM
Clear
3%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
3%
32°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.