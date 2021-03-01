KLST Evening Forecast: Monday March 1st

Cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Clouds will begin to dissipate throughout the night with temperatures falling to near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and persist throughout the majority of the week ahead. Highs will get into the 70s with lows in the 40s. Temperatures will be average for this time of year as we start meteorological spring.

Saturday will another push of some colder air into the area with temperature only dropping into the 60s for the weekend with an increase in cloud coverage.

Clear

San Angelo

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

31°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

39°F Fair Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 38° 30°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 62° 34°

Wednesday

74° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 74° 44°

Thursday

79° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 79° 49°

Friday

70° / 43°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 70° 43°

Saturday

66° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 66° 41°

Sunday

71° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

1 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

2 AM
Clear
1%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
1%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
1%
31°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

12 AM
Clear
1%
41°

