KLST Evening Forecast: Monday June 28th

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures have stayed on the cooler side with afternoon highs only climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours as well. No concerns for severe weather, but some storm could feature heavy downpours and localized flooding of roadways and low lying areas.

Tuesday will look and feel the same, cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms, highs in the 80s.

Wednesday the southeasterly flow that has produced showers will begin to weaken and the rain chances will gradually decrease throughout the day. Cloudy conditions will likely persist, but with significantly less rain.

Thursday looks to the be the driest day of the week and the stationary boundary to the northwest begins to start moving to the southeast again. The cold front will slow move through the area increase rain chances once again for Friday and into the weekend but with winds coming from the northwest behind the front.