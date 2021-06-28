KLST Evening Forecast: Monday June 28th

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures have stayed on the cooler side with afternoon highs only climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours as well. No concerns for severe weather, but some storm could feature heavy downpours and localized flooding of roadways and low lying areas.

Tuesday will look and feel the same, cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms, highs in the 80s.

Wednesday the southeasterly flow that has produced showers will begin to weaken and the rain chances will gradually decrease throughout the day. Cloudy conditions will likely persist, but with significantly less rain.

Thursday looks to the be the driest day of the week and the stationary boundary to the northwest begins to start moving to the southeast again. The cold front will slow move through the area increase rain chances once again for Friday and into the weekend but with winds coming from the northwest behind the front.

Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.
68°F Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Mertzon

73°F Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
67°F Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

