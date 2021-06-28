KLST Evening Forecast: Monday June 28th

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures have stayed on the cooler side with afternoon highs only climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours as well. No concerns for severe weather, but some storm could feature heavy downpours and localized flooding of roadways and low lying areas.

Tuesday will look and feel the same, cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms, highs in the 80s.

Wednesday the southeasterly flow that has produced showers will begin to weaken and the rain chances will gradually decrease throughout the day. Cloudy conditions will likely persist, but with significantly less rain.

Thursday looks to the be the driest day of the week and the stationary boundary to the northwest begins to start moving to the southeast again. The cold front will slow move through the area increase rain chances once again for Friday and into the weekend but with winds coming from the northwest behind the front.

Rain Shower

San Angelo

72°F Rain Shower Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Robert Lee

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
68°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.