KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 28th

Well the cloudy skies broke up just enough to allow for some warmer temperatures this afternoon, temperatures climbed into the lower 70s for the area. Tonight, cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day and evening hours. Some isolated showers could be possible this evening with just a 10% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be windy with southeasterly winds gusting up to 35 MPH at times. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day ahead of the cold front. Wednesday as the cold front moves into the region, rain will be come more widespread with wind turning from the north. An isolated thunderstorm is possible with that cold front. Later on Wednesday evening rain showers will turn to more of rain/snow mix.

Thursday, scattered rain is expected transition into snow. The winter mix of freezing rain and sleet will also be possible within the snow. Going into later afternoon and evening hours, the snow will begin to break up and skies will clear up going into 2021.

Friday and the weekend things will settle down with mostly clear skies expected for the area with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.