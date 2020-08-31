KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 31st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers and storms will be possible for the region going into this evening. The bulk of the rain will stay to the north of the area. Tuesday, the front finally moves through the region, which should bring more widespread showers and storms to the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also dip back down into the 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

The end of the week and into the weekend, rain chances will be more isolated in nature with one or two pop-up storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Another cold front could move through early next week and has to potential to drop our temperatures even further bring back some 80s as highs for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.