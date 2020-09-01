KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 31st

Isolated showers and storms will continue to weaken, but some could linger into the overnight hours for the region. The bulk of the rain will stay to the north of the area. Tuesday, the front finally moves through the region, which should bring more widespread showers and storms to the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also dip back down into the 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

The end of the week and into the weekend, rain chances will be more isolated in nature with one or two pop-up storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Another cold front could move through early next week and has to potential to drop our temperatures even further into the 80s as highs for next week.