Cold front is moving through the Concho Valley with slightly cooler temperatures along the northern parts of the area. Most of the region is hovering around the century mark with a hotter temperatures further to the south. Some late afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms could develop as the cold front push through the area.

Tuesday, cooler as the winds will be out of the northeast, helping to keep those temperatures a bit lower than what they have been. Temperature will will mostly stay into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Temperatures will rebound towards the end of the week, climbing back up into the 106-108 range which see return back to some excessive heat warnings heading into the weekend. Thursday and Friday could see one or two isolated showers, but the rain chances will stay very low into the weekend.