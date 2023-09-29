A clear day as we end the workweek. Our temps remained above average and returned to the 90s for our afternoon highs. Winds have been slightly breezy through our day and have been out of the south around 10-15 mph. We’ll see some clouds build into the area through our evening, though still mostly clear. Temps will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead to the start of our weekend we will see our afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be sunny again, and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will cool to the low 70s and upper 60s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night.