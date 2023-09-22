We saw another afternoon where our afternoon highs rose close to the triple digits across the area. We got to 97 degrees here in San Angelo so far for our afternoon high. Temps remained in our above average trend, and our skies have been extremely sunny throughout our Friday afternoon. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into our evening hours we will see our temps drop to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to our forecast for our weekend, we’ll see a further increase in our temps across the Concho Valley, with triple digits expected for our afternoon highs across much of the area. Skies will be mostly sunny though we could see some pop up showers and thunderstorms throughout our Saturday. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will cool to the mid 70s and we’ll hold onto isolated rain chances overnight. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and possible gusts up to 20 mph.