KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September 18th

Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with mostly clear skies and light northeasterly winds.

The quiet pattern will remain in place for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will get into the mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Winds from the northeast will help to keep us cooler and close to average for this time of year.

The tropics are running non-stop and the Concho Valley could see some impacts from Tropical Storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the track of TS Beta we could see some rain chances early next week. The lack of steering mechanisms currently in the Gulf of Mexico has added to the uncertainly of the forecast track.