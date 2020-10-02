KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, October the 2nd.

A warm day with temperatures getting to the mid 80s and winds from the South. Lows get back down into the mid 50s for tomorrow morning. Winds stay in from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust a bit stronger. Saturday it gets back above normal with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday another switch in winds from the East brings mid 80s back for highs. Then we set up a quite weather pattern with winds from the South bringing upper 80s for highs. Clear evenings brings lows in the mid 50s and low 60s.