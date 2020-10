Feeling fall like for the end of the week with mid to 70s. Overnight temperatures get on the chilly side with lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend has a mix of warming up and cooling off. Saturday warm air comes back with lows 80s. Sunday a weak cold front stays North of the Concho Valley with upper 80s for highs. The cool air stays to the north but brings some relief during the week. Next week temperatures get into the mid 80s with a quiet pattern.