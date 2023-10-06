Another afternoon where our afternoon highs here in San Angelo were perfectly average. Highs across the area were in the lower 80s as we continued our cooler temps here across the Concho Valley. Skies have been mostly sunny with a layer of high level clouds hanging out in the area. Winds have been out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. As we head into our overnight hours our temps will cool back to the 50s for our lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 mph.

For our Saturday as we start our weekend with another cool down in our temps. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 mph. Evening temps will cool to the low 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph and as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the south.