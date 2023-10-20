Temps reached into the 90s this afternoon for us across the Concho Valley. Skies have been mostly sunny but our cloud content has seen a slight increase. Winds have been out of the west northwest at 5 mph. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s and our cloud coverage will increase through the night. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph though as we pass midnight they will shift out of the west southwest.

For our Saturday as we start our workweek we will see our afternoon highs remain in the 90s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.