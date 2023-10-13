Back to the 80s for our afternoon highs here across the Concho Valley. Skies have been sunny all afternoon and winds have been out of the north at 10-15 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Saturday we will see our afternoon highs back in the below average range, and in the mid 70s. Skies will be clear and perfect to observe our Solar eclipse reach its peak at 11:47. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the lower 50s and possible upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph.