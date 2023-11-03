Temps continued to climb for this Friday. Afternoon highs were mostly in the mid 70s across the area. Skies have been sunny. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the low 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For our Saturday we will see slightly warmer temps with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will see an increase in our cloud content as we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. Evening temps will drop to the low 50s again. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout our overnight hours. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.