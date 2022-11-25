Cold and rainy conditions all throughout this Friday. Slightly breezy conditions throughout today as well with winds out of the north at 15 mph though these winds will calm a bit as we go into tonight’s hours to about 10 mph still out of the north, but shifting out of the west after midnight at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temps in the 40s for today an afternoon high in the mid 40s, and we won’t cool down all too much into the overnight hours with our low in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Showers will continue into tonight as well across the area.

For the start of our Saturday some eastern counties will continue to see some showers into the morning hours though we will start to dry out and even lose our cloud coverage for the entire Concho Valley as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy conditions continue tomorrow as well out of the west at 10-20mph for our afternoon and calming slightly as we go into the nighttime though at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph though still out of the west. We will see a slight warm up as temps reach the 50s tomorrow for afternoon highs, but lows remain chilly as we see temps in the 30s for lows once again.

Our Sunday will see drier conditions and we will continue our slight warming up trend as we finally reach the upper 50s and lower 60s once again for our afternoon highs. Winds also calm down now at 5-10 mph still out of the west for our morning, but shifting out of the north northeast for the afternoon, and as we go into our overnight hours the winds really calm down and continue to shift this time out of the south southwest. Temps also decrease as we go into the overnight hours back to the 30s for a once again chilly night across the Concho Valley.