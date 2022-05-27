The summer heat returns for the extended weekend. Temperatures will linger around the century mark over the next several days. We saw afternoon highs climbed into the mid and upper 90s. Some fair weather cumulus have bubbled up during the afternoon heating, but the mostly clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours. This evening will only cool back down into the 70s.

Heat Advisory is in place for tomorrow, Saturday from 2PM until 8PM for Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Tom Green Co.

Memorial Day Weekend, no major changes will be expected as high pressure continues to remain settled over the central and western United States. That pattern will begin to weaken slightly early next week.

Next week, by Wednesday the weather pattern will begin to weaken a little and that will open up the opportunity for some slightly cooler air and isolated showers and thunderstorms.