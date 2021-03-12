KLST Evening Forecast: Friday March 12th

Warm and humid for the area. Temperatures got up into the 70s for the area, but those dew points in the 60s is making it feel very sticky outside. All that humidity will lingering in the area and act as the fuel for some evening thunderstorms on Saturday. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s with with mostly cloud skies.

Saturday, the cold front will move into the region and begin to life all that moisture. Widespread thunderstorms will be expected in the afternoon and evening hours, some of those storms could be severe at times. Large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest concerns, with the tornado risk being on the lower end but still not completely out of the questions. Be sure phones are charged and you have a way to receive warnings as they are issued. Storms will continue into the overnight hours for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley as the entire frontal system pushes eastward.

Sunday, the area will settle down a bit with mostly clear skies and some gusty winds of 20-25 MPH with gust up to 40 MPH at times. The mostly clear skies will continue for much of next week and winds will slowly decrease during the beginning of the work week.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 74° 65°

Saturday

78° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 24% 78° 45°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 72° 47°

Monday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 76° 54°

Tuesday

83° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 83° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 41°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
14%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
48%
75°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

