KLST Evening Forecast: Friday March 12th

Warm and humid for the area. Temperatures got up into the 70s for the area, but those dew points in the 60s is making it feel very sticky outside. All that humidity will lingering in the area and act as the fuel for some evening thunderstorms on Saturday. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s with with mostly cloud skies.

Saturday, the cold front will move into the region and begin to life all that moisture. Widespread thunderstorms will be expected in the afternoon and evening hours, some of those storms could be severe at times. Large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest concerns, with the tornado risk being on the lower end but still not completely out of the questions. Be sure phones are charged and you have a way to receive warnings as they are issued. Storms will continue into the overnight hours for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley as the entire frontal system pushes eastward.

Sunday, the area will settle down a bit with mostly clear skies and some gusty winds of 20-25 MPH with gust up to 40 MPH at times. The mostly clear skies will continue for much of next week and winds will slowly decrease during the beginning of the work week.