KLST Evening Forecast: Friday June 25th

Breezy and Hot for the Concho Valley to finish up the week. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s for most of the region.

This weekend’s Showdown in San Angelo will see hot temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the 90s and overnight low will be in the 70s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during the evening and overnight hours. The stronger storms will remain to the northwest in the Texas Panhandle, but if any of those storms are able to hold together, they could creep into the area.

Sunday night the cold front begins to move into the region pulling in cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms for the work week ahead. The front is expected to stall out over the area, but exactly where the front stalls out will influence the Concho Valley weather. If the front stays further north, temperatures will be warmer with lower rain chances, if the front makes it all the way into the Concho Valley, then the cooler temperatures and rain chances will continue to start next week.

The area will begin to warm up and dry out into the second half of the work week. Another cold front could move into the area next weekend as well.