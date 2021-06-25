KLST Evening Forecast: Friday June 25th

Breezy and Hot for the Concho Valley to finish up the week. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s for most of the region.

This weekend’s Showdown in San Angelo will see hot temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the 90s and overnight low will be in the 70s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during the evening and overnight hours. The stronger storms will remain to the northwest in the Texas Panhandle, but if any of those storms are able to hold together, they could creep into the area.

Sunday night the cold front begins to move into the region pulling in cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms for the work week ahead. The front is expected to stall out over the area, but exactly where the front stalls out will influence the Concho Valley weather. If the front stays further north, temperatures will be warmer with lower rain chances, if the front makes it all the way into the Concho Valley, then the cooler temperatures and rain chances will continue to start next week.

The area will begin to warm up and dry out into the second half of the work week. Another cold front could move into the area next weekend as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

