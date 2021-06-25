KLST Evening Forecast: Friday June 25th

Breezy and Hot for the Concho Valley to finish up the week. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s for most of the region.

This weekend’s Showdown in San Angelo will see hot temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the 90s and overnight low will be in the 70s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during the evening and overnight hours. The stronger storms will remain to the northwest in the Texas Panhandle, but if any of those storms are able to hold together, they could creep into the area.

Sunday night the cold front begins to move into the region pulling in cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms for the work week ahead. The front is expected to stall out over the area, but exactly where the front stalls out will influence the Concho Valley weather. If the front stays further north, temperatures will be warmer with lower rain chances, if the front makes it all the way into the Concho Valley, then the cooler temperatures and rain chances will continue to start next week.

The area will begin to warm up and dry out into the second half of the work week. Another cold front could move into the area next weekend as well.

Clear

San Angelo

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

83°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.