KLST Evening Forecast: Friday June 18th

The heat continues across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the mid and upper 90s for most of the region and ridging over the southwestern United States will keep that weather pattern in place through the weekend. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 70s.

Father’s Day will be on the hot side. Afternoon temperatures will be pushing into triple digits for some locations, with some clouds in the afternoon. This weekend won’t be as humid as last weekend so heat index values will not be a great of a concern, still any Father’s Day plans or activities set for the outdoor should include breaks from the heat and plenty of water.

Monday rain chances and cooler temperatures as a cold front moves into Texas. The better rain chances will be out in the eastern part of the state with the high humidity values. The cold front will begin to dry out over the Concho Valley so some of the western parts of the Concho Valley will only see the cooler temperatures and no rain. The best chance for rain will be Monday evening, if the front were to arrive a little sooner that could pull down those afternoon temperatures. A late evening arrival will mean another day close to the 100s for the afternoon highs.

Once that cold front pushes out of the area and off to the east, the region will quickly bounce back to the hot temperatures and mostly clear skies for Tuesday and the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

