Hot and Dry July continues for the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached up into the upper 90s and lower 100 for the majority of the area which is fairly close to average for this time of year. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid 70s this evening and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Quiet conditions continue into the weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures hovering near the century mark. Going into next week, temperatures will start to jump up a bit with the likely return to Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings to start next week.

Some slight rain chances towards the end of next week, but that will ultimately depend on when and where the high pressure and heat dome moves back to the west. What little rain chances we could see will be very spotty and isolated in nature.