Hot across the region with some afternoon clouds developing around noon. Some clouds have developed into showers but most of the area will stay dry as the high pressure aloft remains strong and prevents any serious storm development. Tonight, lows will tumble back into the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to decrease through the evening hours.

This pattern of afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s and decreasing cloud in the evening will continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Some very isolated showers could be possible.

Next week, as the upper level ridge moves over the central United States, temperatures will climb even higher with afternoon highs consistently reaching into the triple digits.