KLST Evening Forecast: Friday July 16th

Hot and Humid across the Concho Valley with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s for most of the region. Partly cloudy skies with continue through the afternoon for a quiet start to the weekend.

Temperatures will be returning to near average for this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. If you are planning to head out to Lake Nasworthy for Waking the Desert, don’t forget the shades and water. Both Saturday and Sunday will see partly cloudy skies so hitting the water might be the good idea.

Monday, we will begin to see increasing clouds as a cold front begins to move into the region late into the evening hours. Rain chances will begin to increase going into the evening hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday, expected mostly cloudy skies with increased rain chances as a cold front will begin to slowly move through the area. Temperatures will be cooling off into the upper 80s and lower 90s for a few days.

Thursday conditions will begin to dry out and temperatures rebound back into the mid 90s heading into next weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.