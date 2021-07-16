KLST Evening Forecast: Friday July 16th

Hot and Humid across the Concho Valley with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s for most of the region. Partly cloudy skies with continue through the afternoon for a quiet start to the weekend.

Temperatures will be returning to near average for this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. If you are planning to head out to Lake Nasworthy for Waking the Desert, don’t forget the shades and water. Both Saturday and Sunday will see partly cloudy skies so hitting the water might be the good idea.

Monday, we will begin to see increasing clouds as a cold front begins to move into the region late into the evening hours. Rain chances will begin to increase going into the evening hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday, expected mostly cloudy skies with increased rain chances as a cold front will begin to slowly move through the area. Temperatures will be cooling off into the upper 80s and lower 90s for a few days.

Thursday conditions will begin to dry out and temperatures rebound back into the mid 90s heading into next weekend.