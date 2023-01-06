A breezy day this afternoon across the Concho Valley with winds out of the south southwest at 15 mph with gusts up to about 25 mph. Those winds out of the south have allowed us to warm up this afternoon with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and few barely cracking into the 80s across the area. We’ve also seen sunny skies across the area with few midlevel altocumulus clouds in the sky. Going into tonight we see winds start to lessen still out of the south southwest though now at 5-10 mph and lessening even more after we pass midnight going into the overnight hours. Overnight temps similar to last night with lows in the mid to upper 40s, and skies start to get cloudy with partly cloudy skies.

To start our weekend tomorrow we see cooler temps as afternoon highs only reach the mid 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies though some clouds through the area once again tomorrow. Winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the mid to upper 30s for another chilly night. Winds out of the northeast overnight very calm and only at about 5 mph. We also start to increase cloud coverage for a mostly cloudy nighttime sky.

Our Sunday we could be seeing some isolated showers in the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley for our morning hours and temps will warm up into the lower 60s for our afternoon highs, getting closer to average. Winds out of the east at about 5 mph and sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the low 40s and skies become partly cloudy. Winds also reman calm and out of the east overnight.