KLST Evening Forecast: Friday February 26th

A warm afternoon across the Concho Valley as much of the area was able to get into the 70s for highs. The area saw some increasing high clouds and those clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening hours. Tonight as winds begin to calm down and moisture increases, some areas of fog could form throughout the region, especially along rivers and in low lying valleys. Fog should begin to dissipate as the area begins to heat up on Saturday morning.

The weekend will start out dry but with some warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Most of the area will get into the upper 70s with some locations getting to the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday, a low pressure system will begin to move into the region, sparking some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler air will also begin to move into the region as temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs.

Monday, will be a bit on the dreary side as the lingering cloud coverage and colder air will accompany some scattered rain showers throughout the Concho Valley to start out the work week.

Conditions will begin to dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another system moves through on Thursday. Some isolated showers could be possible on Thursday but the area not see the same temperature drop in the later parts of the week.