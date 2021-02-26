KLST Evening Forecast: Friday February 26th

A warm afternoon across the Concho Valley as much of the area was able to get into the 70s for highs. The area saw some increasing high clouds and those clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening hours. Tonight as winds begin to calm down and moisture increases, some areas of fog could form throughout the region, especially along rivers and in low lying valleys. Fog should begin to dissipate as the area begins to heat up on Saturday morning.

The weekend will start out dry but with some warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Most of the area will get into the upper 70s with some locations getting to the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday, a low pressure system will begin to move into the region, sparking some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler air will also begin to move into the region as temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs.

Monday, will be a bit on the dreary side as the lingering cloud coverage and colder air will accompany some scattered rain showers throughout the Concho Valley to start out the work week.

Conditions will begin to dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another system moves through on Thursday. Some isolated showers could be possible on Thursday but the area not see the same temperature drop in the later parts of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

San Angelo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Friday

59° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 47°

Saturday

77° / 58°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 77° 58°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 42°

Monday

53° / 35°
Showers
Showers 36% 53° 35°

Tuesday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 42°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 48°

Thursday

73° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 73° 49°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
48°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
49°

50°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
50°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
51°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
52°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
62°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
68°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.