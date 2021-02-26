KLST Evening Forecast: Friday February 26th

A warm afternoon across the Concho Valley as much of the area was able to get into the 70s for highs. The area saw some increasing high clouds and those clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening hours. Tonight as winds begin to calm down and moisture increases, some areas of fog could form throughout the region, especially along rivers and in low lying valleys. Fog should begin to dissipate as the area begins to heat up on Saturday morning.

The weekend will start out dry but with some warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Most of the area will get into the upper 70s with some locations getting to the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday, a low pressure system will begin to move into the region, sparking some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler air will also begin to move into the region as temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs.

Monday, will be a bit on the dreary side as the lingering cloud coverage and colder air will accompany some scattered rain showers throughout the Concho Valley to start out the work week.

Conditions will begin to dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another system moves through on Thursday. Some isolated showers could be possible on Thursday but the area not see the same temperature drop in the later parts of the week.

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 48°

Saturday

75° / 59°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 75° 59°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 42°

Monday

49° / 35°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 49° 35°

Tuesday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 42°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 48°

Thursday

73° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 73° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
50°

50°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
50°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
51°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
52°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
55°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
57°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

