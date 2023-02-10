Colder throughout the region with gusty winds from the northwest, temperatures struggled to reach into the low 50s with most of the area in the 40s for afternoon highs. Skies clear up as the day went on and will stay mostly clear overnight. Temperatures overnight will drop back down into the mid 20s, well below freezing with some winds chill values falling into the upper teens.

This weekend, temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s and 60s with cloud coverage and winds increasing late on Sunday leading into the workweek.

Monday, our next frontal system is expected to move into the region. That will increase rain chances across the Concho Valley into the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning. Rain total wouldn’t super impressive, but some locations could pick up between a quarter to a half of an inch of rain. Gusty winds will also move into the area with this system.

Late Wednesday, a second cold frontal system will move into across the state sending temperatures careening back down into the 40s from the 70s for afternoon highs.