KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 25th

Hard to ask for better Christmas weather, temperatures got into the upper 60s and even some 70s this afternoon, making for fantastic weather to get out and about. Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s for much of the area, with most the Concho Valley staying above freezing tonight.

The warm December weather will continue into the weekend as well, so plenty of opportunities to try out any outdoor toys the kids may have opened today. Sunday night, cooler air moves into the area, that will pull those temperatures down closer to our average for this time of year.

Tuesday another cold front arrive to West Texas and could bring some rain chances to the area. The best time for rain will late on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday morning as the front will form a band of showers to move through the region. Total anticipated accumulation is less than a quarter of an inch for most locations.