KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 25th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hard to ask for better Christmas weather, temperatures got into the upper 60s and even some 70s this afternoon, making for fantastic weather to get out and about. Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s for much of the area, with most the Concho Valley staying above freezing tonight.

The warm December weather will continue into the weekend as well, so plenty of opportunities to try out any outdoor toys the kids may have opened today. Sunday night, cooler air moves into the area, that will pull those temperatures down closer to our average for this time of year.

Tuesday another cold front arrive to West Texas and could bring some rain chances to the area. The best time for rain will late on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday morning as the front will form a band of showers to move through the region. Total anticipated accumulation is less than a quarter of an inch for most locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.