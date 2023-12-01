Skies have been mostly sunny across the area for our Friday afternoon. Our temperatures rose into the upper 60s and lower 70s for our afternoon highs. Winds have been out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop into the mid 40s for our overnight lows. Our cloud content will start to increase throughout the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy through our late night hours. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph and these winds will shift out of the west after midnight.

As we start our weekend we will see our afternoon highs increase into the upper 60s and possible lower 70s once again. Skies will be cloudy throughout our morning hours, but our skies will start to clear throughout the afternoon. We will see sunny skies for the majority of our Saturday. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will start to cool. These temps will drop all the way into the mid to upper 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.