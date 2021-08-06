KLST Evening Forecast: Friday August 6th

Hot and Dry for a classic Concho Valley summer day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s for afternoon highs. Tonight overnight low will fall back into the lower 70s for much of the area.

This weekend, winds will begin to turn more from the south-southwest, bring in warm air for the region and keep the area dry. Winds will begin to increase in speed on Sunday with gust up to 25 MPH at times, mainly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will also be increasing during the weekend with highs getting up into the upper 90s and lower 100s by Sunday.

Next week, the warming trend slows down and the area will settle into the quiet pattern as high pressure builds over the central United States. That will allow the breezy conditions and hot temperatures to persist into the majority of the week ahead.