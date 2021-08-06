KLST Evening Forecast: Friday August 6th

Hot and Dry for a classic Concho Valley summer day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s for afternoon highs. Tonight overnight low will fall back into the lower 70s for much of the area.

This weekend, winds will begin to turn more from the south-southwest, bring in warm air for the region and keep the area dry. Winds will begin to increase in speed on Sunday with gust up to 25 MPH at times, mainly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will also be increasing during the weekend with highs getting up into the upper 90s and lower 100s by Sunday.

Next week, the warming trend slows down and the area will settle into the quiet pattern as high pressure builds over the central United States. That will allow the breezy conditions and hot temperatures to persist into the majority of the week ahead.

Clear

San Angelo

84°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
