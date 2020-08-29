KLST Evening Forecast: Friday August 28th

A Heat Advisory remains in the effect for most of the region until at least Saturday at 7PM.

Triple digits will continue for the Concho Valley into the weekend and early next week. Highs in the mid to lower 100s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear, with some afternoon cumulus building during the afternoon, but quickly scattering out during the evening and overnight hours.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures will return by the middle of next week as a cold front will push through Tuesday evening. That will pull temps back into the mid 90s and lows into the upper 60s. Storms and showers will be more widespread but very short lived as the front quickly pushes through the area.

