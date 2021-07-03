KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 3rd

A loud and rainy start for much of the Concho Valley as storms rolled through the northern parts of the area. Showers and storms will continue to dissipate throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours with lows dipping into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Sunday, isolated showers and storms will be possible during the peak heating of the day between 5-6pm. Temperatures will stay below average with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will remain on the lower end with partly cloudy skies expected after sunset in time for the Lake Nasworthy Fireworks.

Monday, rain chances will increase as the stationary front pushes through the Concho Valley producing widespread showers and storms throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the 80s. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and flooding in the low lying areas and roadways.

Rain chances will causally diminish throughout work week from Tuesday to Thursday with drier conditions expected heading into next weekend.

Clear

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.