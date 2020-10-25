KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday October 25th

A warm and summer-like day across the Concho Valley with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy skies with more clouds expected to build into the area as the cold front begins to move into the area tonight. Temperatures will plummet tonight down into the 40s with much colder temperatures expected for your Monday morning commute.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the Concho Valley including Reagan, Sterling, and Coke Co. until Tuesday afternoon at 1PM. Greatest concern will still be the threat of freezing rain, creating slippery conditions on roadway and possible ice accumulation on power lines. Ice accumulation could reach up to a quarter of an inch in some places. San Angelo and Tom Green Co. remain just outside of the Winter Storm Watch for now, but if things begin to trend colder than those watches could be extended to the southeast by another county or two.

By Thursday things will begin to settle down as the upper level low slide off to the east and conditions begin to dry out and warm up to wrap up the end of the week just in time for Halloween.

Tropical activity continues with still another full month of hurricane season left to go. Tropical Storm Zeta was named early this morning making this season tied with 2005 for the most active hurricane season. No impacts expected to the region or Texas as Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and re-curve to the northeast towards Louisiana.