KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday October 11th

Another record-breaking day for the Concho Valley. San Angelo has broken the high of 97 degree with a temperature of at least 101. Much of the area has hit the triple digit mark for this afternoon.

Cold front is on the way to get this heat under control. Even though Monday’s cold front is expected to drop our temperatures by 20 degrees, we will still be just a couple of degree above average. Columbus Day will see highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows sinking into the upper 40s.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be back and forth. Cooler to start the week, warmer by midweek, and another cold front to cool things off again heading into next weekend.