KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday October 11th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another record-breaking day for the Concho Valley. San Angelo has broken the high of 97 degree with a temperature of at least 101. Much of the area has hit the triple digit mark for this afternoon.

Cold front is on the way to get this heat under control. Even though Monday’s cold front is expected to drop our temperatures by 20 degrees, we will still be just a couple of degree above average. Columbus Day will see highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows sinking into the upper 40s.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be back and forth. Cooler to start the week, warmer by midweek, and another cold front to cool things off again heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.