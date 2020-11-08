KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday November 8th

Much of the same for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with gusty winds expected to continue until this evening. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds decreasing.

Monday will feel like a copy and paste kind of day. Clouds early in the morning and then clear by about noon or early afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up from the Southeast at 10-15 MPH and gust up to 25 MPH at times. Monday evening thing begin to settle down as cold front works its way into the area.

Tuesday’s cold front will arrive very early in the morning so day time highs will be much cooler in the lower 70s and about where we should be for November. A slight chance for an isolated rain showers is possible on Tuesday but the better rain chances will arrive with a second cold front later in the week on Friday.