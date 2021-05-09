KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 9th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00pm and includes the county of Mason.

A warm and sunny day for much of the Concho Valley on this Mother’s Day. Cooler air has been moving into the region from the north as cold front moves across Texas. Some clouds have been bubbling up in the southeastern parts of the viewing area. Locations in the southeastern Concho Valley could see some isolated showers and storms develop this evening.

Rain chances will really begin to increase for the whole Concho Valley on Monday. Cooler air will keep temperatures in the mid 70s for afternoon high, plus the increased cloud coverage. Scattered shower and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours with some storms getting severe.

Tuesday the rain chances become a bit more widespread and the severe risk decreases slightly and showers become more likely. Those rain chances will continue into the overnight hours and begin to drop off during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Cloud coverage and cooler temperatures will linger for Wednesday and Thursday, but things will begin to warm back up on Friday heading into next weekend.

Finally, the 2021 Hurricane Season has kicked off with the formation of Tropical Storm Andres in the Eastern Pacific. TS Andres has sustained winds of 40 MPH and is expected to continue tracking to the northwest and weakening as it moves over cooler water. Tropical Storm Andres becomes the earliest tropical storm to from in the Eastern Pacific basin.

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
