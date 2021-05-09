KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 9th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00pm and includes the county of Mason.

A warm and sunny day for much of the Concho Valley on this Mother’s Day. Cooler air has been moving into the region from the north as cold front moves across Texas. Some clouds have been bubbling up in the southeastern parts of the viewing area. Locations in the southeastern Concho Valley could see some isolated showers and storms develop this evening.

Rain chances will really begin to increase for the whole Concho Valley on Monday. Cooler air will keep temperatures in the mid 70s for afternoon high, plus the increased cloud coverage. Scattered shower and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours with some storms getting severe.

Tuesday the rain chances become a bit more widespread and the severe risk decreases slightly and showers become more likely. Those rain chances will continue into the overnight hours and begin to drop off during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Cloud coverage and cooler temperatures will linger for Wednesday and Thursday, but things will begin to warm back up on Friday heading into next weekend.

Finally, the 2021 Hurricane Season has kicked off with the formation of Tropical Storm Andres in the Eastern Pacific. TS Andres has sustained winds of 40 MPH and is expected to continue tracking to the northwest and weakening as it moves over cooler water. Tropical Storm Andres becomes the earliest tropical storm to from in the Eastern Pacific basin.