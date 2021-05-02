KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 2nd

Warm and windy across the Concho Valley as the low pressure that brought us all that rain ahs moved off to the east. Temperatures climb 20 compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds have gusting up to 25 MPH at times.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s with those mostly clear skies continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, a copy and paste forecast for what we saw today. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds turning from the southwest but still remaining gusty in the afternoon with gust up to 30 MPH.

Late Monday and early Tuesday morning, a cold front arrive turning winds back out of the north and cooler off the region. No rain expected for the Concho Valley, all the storms action will stay north in the Texoma area and east along I-35.

Quiet weather pattern continues for the majority of the week ahead with another shot of cool air on Mother’s Day.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 63°

Monday

92° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 92° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 77° 50°

Wednesday

82° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 55°

Thursday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Friday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 67°

Saturday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 9% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

6 AM
Clear
1%
64°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
64°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

