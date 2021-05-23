KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 23rd

Another cool and cloudy day for the Concho Valley. Cool being a relative term as our average high for late May is in the 90s. Most of the area got in the upper 80s with some 70s in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Mostly cloudy skies with the occasional break in the clouds. That pattern will continue into Monday as well. The chance for an isolated showers still remains possible through the evening, but no significant rain is expected.

The dry line remains well off to our west, which means an isolated storms could drift into the Concho Valley. Any storms that would move into the area would be doing so late in the evening which would likely mean it would be weakening and dissipating as it moved in.

Monday and Tuesday the dry line will begin to creep back to the east as high pressure weakens of the southeastern United States. That could produce an isolated thunderstorm but the greatest threat area will remain off to the north in the panhandle. Just a 20% chance of an isolated storm, most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday conditions will begin to clear up and dry out a bit. Partly cloudy skies will be expected for the second half of work week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the lower 90s for afternoon highs.