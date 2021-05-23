KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 23rd

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 67°

Monday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 64°

Tuesday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 67°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 92° 70°

Thursday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 70°

Friday

89° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 89° 68°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

Another cool and cloudy day for the Concho Valley. Cool being a relative term as our average high for late May is in the 90s. Most of the area got in the upper 80s with some 70s in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Mostly cloudy skies with the occasional break in the clouds. That pattern will continue into Monday as well. The chance for an isolated showers still remains possible through the evening, but no significant rain is expected.

The dry line remains well off to our west, which means an isolated storms could drift into the Concho Valley. Any storms that would move into the area would be doing so late in the evening which would likely mean it would be weakening and dissipating as it moved in.

Monday and Tuesday the dry line will begin to creep back to the east as high pressure weakens of the southeastern United States. That could produce an isolated thunderstorm but the greatest threat area will remain off to the north in the panhandle. Just a 20% chance of an isolated storm, most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday conditions will begin to clear up and dry out a bit. Partly cloudy skies will be expected for the second half of work week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the lower 90s for afternoon highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
