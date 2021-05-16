KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 16th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

89° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 68°

Monday

89° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 89° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 69% 83° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 83° 63°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 66°

Friday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 68°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
87°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
24%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

Warm with partly cloudy skies for the area. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to more abundant sunshine this afternoon. Those conditions are expected to continue to the evening hours and overnight hours as well.

The severe weather threat has shifted northward into the Texas Panhandle, an isolated storms could make its way into the Concho Valley. The northern counties like Sterling, Coke and Runnels will be the most likely places to see any storms this evening. Most of the storms will remain north of I-20.

Monday evening the severe threat moves back to the south bringing increased rain chances to the Concho Valley. Showers and storms will begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours and persist through the night into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Wednesday the dry line setup begins to erode and the rain chances will follow suit with just isolated showers and storms expected for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged for the next 7 days, the quiet upper level pattern prevent any cool air to move in from the north and temperatures will hover close to the average of 89. Increased cloud coverage and isolated showers in the afternoon will make for small local effects that could keep temperatures cooler.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

85°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

87°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

85°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

87°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.