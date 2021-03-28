KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday March 28th

Cooler today across the Concho Valley with that cold front that moved through. Highs for the area got into the 70s. Winds will continue to calm down a bit throughout the day today and into the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the lower 40s for the region.

Windy work week ahead. Monday afternoon, southerly winds will bring in some warmer temperatures and some gusty winds to the area. Afternoon highs will peak in the 80s and the warmer trend continues into Tuesday with some high getting into the upper 80s.

Wednesday our next cold front arrive, pulling the temperatures back down into the 60s, but will remain dry for most of the area. Moisture content will be too low for any significant rainfall, but as the front moves into the Eastern Texas with higher humidity, some storms and showers could develop closer to the I-35.

Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 44°

Monday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Tuesday

89° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 89° 46°

Wednesday

68° / 39°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 1% 68° 39°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 69° 46°

Friday

66° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 66° 50°

Saturday

71° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 71° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

