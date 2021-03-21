KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday March 21st

Pleasant Sunday for much of the Concho Valley. Increasing cloud coverage and gusty southerly winds ahead of the low pressure system expected to move through tomorrow. Tonight lows will drop into the mid 50s with gusty wind and increasing cloud coverage.

Monday, warm southerly air move into the area, coupled with increased moisture will allow for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms to begin developing in the afternoon hours as the region hits peak heating. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and large hail being the greatest concerns. Rainfall amount will be less than a .1 inches for most places, as the showers and storms will move eastward quickly.

Tuesday, a short break in the action as mostly clear skies and average temperatures are expected for most of the Concho Valley. Wednesday, another low pressure system moves into the region, in addition to rain chances, this system will be bringing in some cooler air from the northwest, so expected some highs only getting into the 60s for Thursday.

Next weekend, high pressure will settle into West Texas allowing for mostly clear skies to persist and temperatures to steadily climb into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s.

