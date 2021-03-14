KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday March 14th

Storms are done and clear skies return to the area. Temperatures were a bit cooler thanks to the cold front, most of the area only got into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s with the winds conditions continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, winds will start to calm down a bit with temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear for a pleasant start to the work week. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as another frontal system approaches the region. Temperature could get closer to the lower 80s for highs. Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning a cold front moves through pulling temperatures back down. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible but most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased cloud coverage. Expected some breezy winds for Wednesday after the front moves through the area.

End of the week and heading into the weekend, high pressure settles in over the area. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs as we head into spring.