KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday March 14th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms are done and clear skies return to the area. Temperatures were a bit cooler thanks to the cold front, most of the area only got into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s with the winds conditions continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, winds will start to calm down a bit with temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear for a pleasant start to the work week. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as another frontal system approaches the region. Temperature could get closer to the lower 80s for highs. Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning a cold front moves through pulling temperatures back down. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible but most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased cloud coverage. Expected some breezy winds for Wednesday after the front moves through the area.

End of the week and heading into the weekend, high pressure settles in over the area. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs as we head into spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

65°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 46°

Monday

78° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 52°

Tuesday

85° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 85° 47°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 73° 41°

Thursday

71° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 71° 42°

Friday

73° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 73° 41°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 75° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.