KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday June 6th

A warm summer day across the Concho Valley. The day start with mostly clear skies with some afternoon cumulus developing during peak heating. Winds have been a bit on the breezy side with gust up to 25 MPH at times. Those summer temperatures means a lot of people heading out to the pools and lakes. Remember that sunblock and sunscreen as UV index values are going to be very high for the next couple of days.

The area is in a marginal area for severe storms. That is a 1 of 5 on the severe scale. Storms are expected to begin developing in the Texas Panhandle and then move southeast over the Concho Valley during the overnight hours. Some rumbles of thunder could be heard tonight and into early tomorrow morning similar to how this morning was. Storms during the overnight will likely see a lower chances for any hail, the primary concern will be strong gusty winds.

Monday Night and into Tuesday morning could see another round of isolated showers and storms during the late evening and early morning hours.

Monday the warm trend continues with temperatures climbing throughout the week. Mid 90s for Monday. Upper 90s for Tuesday. The rest of the week will see high temperatures right at the century mark.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

