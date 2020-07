KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 26th

Another day of tropical moisture thanks to Hurricane Hanna. Winds will be from the southeast for tonight and tomorrow keeping us cooler, but humid. Isolated rain showers will continue again Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, we get back to our normal summer pattern as the winds will become more southwesterly allowing for the area to dry out and temperatures to increase heading towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will get into the upper 90s for most of the week ahead with the threat for some triple digits days by Friday.